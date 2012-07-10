(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' issue rating to the proposed senior unsecured trust certificates to be issued by United Arab Emirates-based property company Emaar Properties PJSC (Emaar; BB/Stable/--) under the Trust Certificates Program launched by Emaar Sukuk Ltd., a special-purpose vehicle incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

At the same time, we assigned a recovery rating of '3' to the trust certificates, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for trust certificate holders in the event of a payment default. We base our recovery prospects on a discrete asset valuation. The numerical coverage exceeds the range specified; however, we cap the recovery rating at '3' to account both for the unsecured nature of the trust certificates, and for our view that the UAE is a relatively unfavorable jurisdiction for creditors. Partially mitigating these factors are Emaar's high-quality property assets.