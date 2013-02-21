(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - To accompany its recent 'Viking Tour' - Fitch's annual Nordic cross-sector tour - that this year was held on 5-8 February, we have published a companion multimedia document that comprises all the analyst presentations, links to related research and video content.

Key topics include:

Eurozone Sovereigns - Austerity: over the worst? Debt sustainability in a low growth future; Core and Periphery - closing the gap.

European Banks - Ring-fencing, recovery and resolution; Swimming in liquidity or drowning in debt; Banking Union: a solution or a threat? Deleveraging effects.

Nordic Banks: Clouds on the Blue Sky?

Structure Finance and Covered Bonds: Polar Opposites for Performance, Issuance and Regulation

European High Yield - When banks deleverage: HY bond boom vs loan market funding cliff; Competing for capital; Fundamental credit trends; Institutional and regulatory constraints; National biases; New CLOs?

