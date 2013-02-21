Feb 20 - The new CEOs at BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Anglo American
will face a series of common challenges over the next three to five years as
commodity-demand growth from China slows and prices gradually revert towards mean levels, Fitch
Ratings says. The departure of Marius Kloppers as CEO of BHP Billiton completes a changing of
the guard at three of the world's biggest mining companies and echoes a similar shake-up almost
exactly six years ago.
The focus of companies in the coming years will be on mitigating mining cost inflation,
controlling fixed costs and much greater discipline on mine development budgets. The focus on
project development costs contrasts with the previous two to three years, when companies
prioritised production growth to take advantage of scarcity pricing premiums in some commodities
such as iron ore.