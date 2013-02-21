(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fondo de Reestructuracion Ordenada Bancaria's (FROB) Long-term local currency ratings at 'BBB'. The rating action affects a total of EUR10.945m of bonds outstanding.

The affirmation reflects the affirmation of the Kingdom of Spain's ratings at 'BBB'/Negative on 8 February 2013 as the bond issues are irrevocably guaranteed by the sovereign.

Fitch believes that the Spanish sovereign guarantee will ensure a timely repayment to bondholders, if required. Furthermore, if FROB realises that it will not be able to meet payments under the guaranteed bonds, it is obliged to notify the Director General of the Treasury and Financial Policy at least 15 days prior to the payment date.

FROB was established under Royal Decree Law 9/2009 of 26 June 2010 with the intention to restructure the Spanish banking sector. In addition, FROB will be managing the funds from the European Stability Mechanism aimed at capitalising Spanish banks. It is an entity under public law and has legal personality and a full public and private capacity to act as laid down by law.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The bonds are guaranteed by the Kingdom of Spain. Any changes in the ratings of the guarantor will automatically be reflected in rating of the bonds.