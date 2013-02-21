(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Malaysia-based AmBank (M) Berhad's (AmBank) and AmInvestment Bank Berhad's (AmInvestment) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has affirmed AmBank's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

AmBank's Long-Term IDR is driven by its VR. The ratings reflect the banking group's reasonable franchise, steady earnings generation and asset quality. They also incorporate Fitch's expectations that funding and capital will continue to gradually improve and its loan portfolio will be further diversified over the medium-term.