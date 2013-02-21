(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 20 - The announcement yesterday by Spain's prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, that the country's 2012 budget deficit fell below 7% of GDP is a sign that fiscal consolidation gained traction in the second half of last year, Fitch Ratings says. The figure, which excludes the cost of bailing out Spanish banks, is in line with our expectations.

If confirmed, the reading will be the lowest in four years, and a large fall from the previous year, even allowing for the fact that above-the-line treatment of bank recapitalisation contributed around 0.5 percentage points to the 9.4% headline figure for 2011. Spain's fiscal deficit was 11.2% of GDP at its peak in 2009.

The announcement, made in a speech to the Spanish parliament, indicates that Spain has missed its official 2012 deficit target of 6.3%, agreed with the European Union. Nevertheless, a deficit of 7% of GDP would be in line with our previous forecast, and the gap between the target and the deficit would be narrower than in 2011.

No additional details were given, and the Spanish regions could yet have an impact on the final reading. Spain's consolidation programme for 2012-2013 is front loaded, and the general government deficit, excluding financial sector recapitalisation, was 5.3% of GDP up to end-Q312. The central government deficit to November was 4.4%, down from 4.9% in 2011.

Spanish regions recorded an accumulated consolidated deficit of 0.93% of GDP for the first three quarters of 2012. This was less than three-quarters of the annual target of 1.5%, although the final figure for the full year is still uncertain and in previous years has been subject to revision.

We still think the government is likely to miss its 2013 government deficit target of 4.5%, chiefly because we predict a larger economic contraction this year than the government has budgeted for. We predict a 1.6% contraction in the Spanish economy this year, and forecast a 6% deficit. Our medium-term deficit forecasts already assume some slippage from official targets, and this is incorporated into our 'BBB' rating.

We project Spain's public debt to peak in 2014-2015 at around 96% of GDP and then fall gradually. As we said when we affirmed Spain's sovereign rating earlier this month, failure to place the public debt ratio on a firm downward path over the medium term is one of the risks to the rating, and is reflected in the Negative Outlook. Further evidence that Spain's fiscal strategy is yielding substantial deficit reduction in 2012-2013 would lower the risks regarding debt/GDP forecasts.