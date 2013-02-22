(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Bank
Gospodarstwa Krajowego's (BGK) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'A-' and
'A', respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook to Positive from Stable on
Poland's Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs (see 'Fitch Revises Poland's
Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'A-'' dated 21 February 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com).
RATING DRIVERS
BGK's ratings are equalised with those of the Polish sovereign and are based on
potential support from the Republic of Poland in light of the bank's policy role
and its full state ownership. The ratings also reflect the state's commitment to
ensure at all times adequate liquidity and capital ratios at BGK.
BGK's primary task is to support (central and local) government economic
programmes and regional development projects. The bank also plays an important
role in providing banking services to the Polish Ministry of Finance. The share
of strictly commercial activities not related to BGK's policy role is low and
will continue to shrink.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BGK's ratings are sensitive to changes in the Polish sovereign ratings and are
likely to be upgraded if the sovereign rating is upgraded by one notch. However,
a multi-notch sovereign upgrade would not necessarily lead to a similar positive
rating action on the bank. Fitch believes that the correlation could weaken as
sovereign ratings move into higher categories, in particular due to lack of
explicit government guarantee for the bank's obligations.
Fitch believes that the state's strong propensity to support BGK is unlikely to
be revised in the foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)' with Stable Outlook
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term foreign currency rating:
affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term local currency rating:
affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme National Long-term Rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
Senior unsecured bonds Long-term local currency rating: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured bonds National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)'