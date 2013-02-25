(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL CV Trust Feb
2013 Series A pass-through certificates (PTCs) expected rating as follows:
INR4,460.5m Series A PTCs due July 2017: 'BBB-(EXP)sf'; Stable Outlook
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming
to information already received.
The transaction is a static securitisation of commercial vehicles loans
denominated in Indian rupee (INR) originated by Shriram Transport Finance
Company Limited (STFC), which is also the servicer.
Key Rating Drivers:
The ratings are based on credit enhancement (CE) of 13.2% of the initial
principal balance, the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise
of STFC, as well as the legal and financial structure of the transaction. The
ratings address timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with the
payout schedule in the transaction document.
The CE will comprise a first loss credit facility (FLCF) and a second loss
credit facility (SLCF). The FLCF is expected to be in the form of fixed deposits
provided by STFC - held with a bank rated at least 'BBB-' and 'F3' by Fitch - in
the name of the originator with a lien marked in favour of the trustee, IDBI
Trusteeship Services Limited. The SLCF is expected to be initially in the form
of fixed deposits provided by STFC and subsequently be replaced by an
irrevocable & unconditional guarantees provided by a bank rated at least 'BBB-'
and 'F3' by Fitch.
Rating Sensitivities:
Fitch assessed the base case default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery and
prepayment rate based on the originator's historical data. These factors,
together with the portfolio's weighted average yield, were stressed in Fitch's
ABS cashflow model to assess whether the transaction CE level was sufficient for
the current rating level. Fitch also assessed the commingling risk of the
servicer and the liquidity sufficiency for timely payment of the PTCs. The
transaction is not exposed to interest rate or foreign currency risks since both
the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in INR. Fitch also
conducted rating sensitivity tests. An increase in the base-case default rate by
30%, while keeping other risk factors constant, may result in a one-notch
downgrade of the PTCs to 'BB+(EXP)sf'.
The collateral pool to be assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate
outstanding principal balance of INR4,460.5m and consisted of 11,186 loans as of
31 December 2012. The collateral pool has a weighted average (WA) loan-to-value
ratio of 66%, and a WA seasoning of 12 months. Used commercial vehicle loans
accounted for 77% of the pool with the rest being new commercial vehicle loans.
The pool also has 14% of loans in the 1-30 days past due (dpd) bracket although
only 10% of loans had overdue amounts representing over 5% of the monthly
instalment. At closing, STFC will assign commercial vehicles loans to the trust,
which in turn will issue the PTCs. The PTCs proceeds will be used to fund the
purchase of the underlying loans.