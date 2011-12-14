(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings said in a new report that the 2012 outlook for Indonesian telecommunications sector is stable even though competition is likely to erode margins. The agency expects the top five operators - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom, 'BB+'/Positive), PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel, 'BBB-'/Stable) PT Indosat Tbk (Indosat, 'BBB-'/Stable) PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL, 'BB+'/Positive) and PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk (BTEL, 'B'/Negative) - to continue to control 90% of the market.

"Subscriber growth and infrastructure leases are likely to support revenue growth. Fitch expects many telcos to attempt to diversify into more value-added services to compensate for declining revenue in voice and SMS," says Any Sirapurna, Associate Director in Fitch's TMT team.

The price war in the principal revenue generators - voice and SMS - is likely to have bottomed out in 2011, although competition in data services is now intensifying. Fitch expects smartphone and tablet penetration will be lower than telcos' expectations until product prices drop to more affordable levels. As a result, low penetration rates in mobile data services are likely to defer any long-term evolution (LTE) investment well beyond 2012.

Operating EBITDAR margins for 2012 are likely to erode by low-single-digit percentage points, but should nonetheless remain higher than most other Asia-Pacific telcos. Credit metrics are likely to improve in 2012, as growth in cash flow from operations is likely to outpace growth in capex and dividends. The ratings of some Indonesian telcos are constrained by the sovereign rating or Country Ceiling, so positive developments may not lead to rating upgrades for all companies. Conversely, upgrades in the Country Ceiling and sovereign rating are likely to lead to upgrades in Telkom's and Telkomsel's Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) and Local-Currency IDRs and a revision of the Outlook on Indosat's LTFC IDR to Positive from Stable.

The agency also expects Telkom's discussions to acquire Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (SingTel, 'A+'/Stable) 35% share in Telkomsel to conclude in 2012. Despite long-running discussions, Fitch does not expect Telkom Flexi to merge with BTEL, but a merger is possible between Telkom Flexi and another CDMA operator.

