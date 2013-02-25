(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has said that PT Indika Energy
Tbk's (Indika; B+/Positive) ratings are not immediately affected by its proposal
to acquire a 10% stake in an oil field operated by Total SA (AA/Stable). This is
because the upfront investment and initial exploratory costs over the next two
years are not material in relation to the cash generation of Indika.
As a result there is no immediate impact on Indika's financial profile or on
Fitch's expectation of Indika's deleveraging over the next 12 to18 months, which
underpin the Positive Outlook on its rating.
Initial exploratory work on the field is expected to commence in Q213. Material
investments are unlikely to be required before completion of an assessment of
the field's commercial viability, which is expected to be completed in 2014. Any
additional investments that follow will require Indika to contribute as per its
interest in the concession. Although the company has no prior direct experience
in oil & gas exploration, production and development,Total SA's involvement as
the main shareholder as well as operator of the asset materially reduces
execution risks.
Indika's rating reflects strong dividend inflows from its 46%-held PT Kideco
Jaya Agung (Kideco), the third-largest coal producer in Indonesia and increasing
earnings contribution from Indika's other coal-related operations such as
contract mining and logistics as well as from its engineering, procurement and
construction business. The rating may be upgraded if its financial leverage, as
measured by adjusted debt net of cash/operating EBITDAR, falls below 1.5x on a
sustained basis.