(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its monthly money market fund
(MMF) snapshot report, with data as at end-January 2013. The report provides consistent and
comparable portfolio analytics across all US and European MMFs publicly rated under Fitch's
global MMF rating criteria.
Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics
relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's consistent analytical
information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is based on fund
surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators and fund
managers.
Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information is available on
Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under www.fitchratings.com/FAM >
Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are available in the
MMF Snapshot.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End January
2013
here