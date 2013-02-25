BRIEF-Triangle Capital Corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces closing of public offering of common stock
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 25 - Fitch Ratings has published the EMEA H113 Oil and Gas dashboard.
The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:
- Key theme: Stagnant revenue growth to weigh on cash flow and investment.
- What Fitch is watching: How companies will react to a potentially volatile price environment in 2013.
- The ratings impact of the above.
The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com
Oil and Gas Dashboard H113
* Viex Capital Advisors LLC - on March 2, Viex Capital Advisors and its affiliates entered into settlement agreement with Quantum Corp
* Consolidated Tomoka appoints Casey Wold to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: