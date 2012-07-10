(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Summary analysis -- Turkiston Bank -------------------------------- 10-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Uzbekistan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

17-May-2012 B-/C B-/C

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C

SACP b-

Anchor b+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+2)

Risk Position Weak (-2)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong capitalization supported by track record of capital injections from owners.

-- Relatively less confidence-sensitive funding base.

-- Adequate liquidity buffer sufficient to cover potential demand deposit outflows.

Weaknesses:

-- Weak business position due to marginal market share and low diversity of customer base.

-- High credit risks stemming from significant single-name concentrations in the loan book and unseasoned loan portfolio.

-- Moderate earnings capacity pressured by absence of license for foreign currency operations and provisioning needs.

Outlook

The stable outlook balances our expectation that the bank will maintain strong capitalization and adequate liquidity metrics, despite likely ongoing high asset growth, against our expectation that asset quality will probably be maintained close to industry average.

Although we currently see this as unlikely, we could consider taking a positive rating action on Turkiston Bank if it were to significantly improve the diversity of its loan portfolio, decrease single-name concentrations, and widen its product range and customer base. This could help lift our assessment of its risk or business position to "moderate".

We could lower the ratings if the bank were to suffer material deterioration of its capital base, either through excessive asset expansion or deterioration, such that the RAC ratio before adjustments fell below 10%. A significant liquidity shortage might also lead to negative rating actions.