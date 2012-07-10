(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Turkiston Bank -------------------------------- 10-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Uzbekistan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-May-2012 B-/C B-/C
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C
SACP b-
Anchor b+
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Strong (+2)
Risk Position Weak (-2)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Strong capitalization supported by track record of capital injections
from owners.
-- Relatively less confidence-sensitive funding base.
-- Adequate liquidity buffer sufficient to cover potential demand deposit
outflows.
Weaknesses:
-- Weak business position due to marginal market share and low diversity
of customer base.
-- High credit risks stemming from significant single-name concentrations
in the loan book and unseasoned loan portfolio.
-- Moderate earnings capacity pressured by absence of license for foreign
currency operations and provisioning needs.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances our expectation that the bank will maintain strong
capitalization and adequate liquidity metrics, despite likely ongoing high
asset growth, against our expectation that asset quality will probably be
maintained close to industry average.
Although we currently see this as unlikely, we could consider taking a positive rating
action on Turkiston Bank if it were to significantly improve the diversity of its loan
portfolio, decrease single-name concentrations, and widen its product range and customer base.
This could help lift our assessment of its risk or business position to "moderate".
We could lower the ratings if the bank were to suffer material deterioration of its capital
base, either through excessive asset expansion or deterioration, such that the RAC ratio before
adjustments fell below 10%. A significant liquidity shortage might also lead to negative rating
actions.