Feb 26 - Fitch Solutions is pleased to announce that Interactive Data, a leading provider of independent pricing and evaluation services, uses Fitch's CDS consensus pricing as an additional input into Interactive Data's CDS Evaluation Service.

Interactive Data's CDS Evaluation Service covers a wide range of single name corporate, sovereign and U.S. municipal entities, and CDX(TM) and iTraxx(TM) index trades.

"The inclusion of Fitch's pricing data as one of multiple inputs helps support our independent and transparent CDS Evaluated Pricing service, delivering comprehensive coverage and high quality CDS evaluations to our clients across buy and sell-side institutions," said Liz Duggan, Managing Director Global Evaluated Pricing Business at Interactive Data.

Fitch's CDS consensus pricing data comes directly from contributing market makers. Spanning over 11,000 entities, Fitch provides end-of-day pricing for Index, Sovereign and Corporate, and Loan CDS products, benchmarks for illiquid or infrequently traded entities, as well as month-end pricing on ABS of CDS, including credit cards, automobiles, RMBS and CMBS.

"Our relationship with Interactive Data highlights Fitch Solutions' position as a market leading vendor of credit risk and research products and services," said Ian Rothery, Fitch Solutions' Global head of Strategic Partnerships.