Feb 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned VTB Bank (France)'s (VTBF) Certificats de Depot (CDs)
programme an 'F3' rating.
The CDs under the programme will be issued from time to time up to a total
maximum outstanding amount of EUR350m. The CDs' maturity will range from 1 to
365 days.
Key Rating Drivers
The programme's rating corresponds to VTBF's foreign currency Issuer Default
Ratings ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'). These in turn are aligned with the IDRs of its
ultimate parent, Russia-based Bank VTB ('BBB'/Negative), reflecting Fitch's
opinion that there would be a high probability of support from VTB, if required.
This opinion factors in VTBF's high integration with the parent, its narrow
independent franchise, the track record of support to date, common branding and
VTBF's relatively small size compared to VTB's balance sheet.
Rating Sensitivities
VTBF's ratings are likely to change in tandem with those of its ultimate parent,
Bank VTB. The latter currently has a Negative Outlook, reflecting the planned
privatisation of the bank, and Fitch's opinion that this will result in a
moderately reduced propensity of state support. A downgrade of VTB's IDRs will
result in a similar rating action for VTBF.
VTBF's ratings could also be upgraded or downgraded if VTB sells the bank,
depending on the strength of the new owner. However, Fitch views the sale of the
bank as unlikely in the near term.