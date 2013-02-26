BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Feb 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned VEB Finance Limited's Series 7 and 8 issues of senior unsecured loan participation notes (LPN) a 'BBB' Long-term rating.
The notes are issued under Vnesheconombank's (VEB; 'BBB'/Stable/'F3') USD30bn LPN programme, rated 'BBB'/'F3'. The Series 7 EUR1bn issue carries a 3.035% fixed interest rate and is due February 2018. The Series 8 EUR0.5bn issue carries a 4.032% fixed interest rate and is due February 2023.
VEB's foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings are driven by a high probability of support from the Russian sovereign ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), due to its sole ownership by the state, its status as a national development bank, the special legal regime, the directed nature of some operations and the significant amount of funding and capital provided by the state.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.