(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based SES Technologies Limited's (SEST) National
Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn SEST's bank
loan ratings as follows:
- INR378m long-term bank loans: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn
- INR680m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'; rating
withdrawn
- INR800m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)nm'; rating
withdrawn
The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will
no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of SEST.
Fitch migrated SES to the "Non-Monitored" category on 8 April 2011 (please see,
"Fitch Migrates SES Technologies Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category", available
at www.fitchratings.com).