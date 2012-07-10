(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 10 -
Overview
-- German Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba) has taken over
WestLB's business with savings banks and parts of its business with public-sector and
midsize corporate clients.
-- In our view, this transaction has no immediate impact on the SFHT group's credit profile.
-- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings on the core member banks of the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen (SFHT) including their central bank, Helaba.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment that the financial profiles of SFHT and Helaba
will stay relatively resilient under increasingly difficult market conditions, and are less
likely to change over the next one to two years.
Rating Action
On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1'
short-term counterparty credit ratings on the core member banks of Germany-based
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen (SFHT), including the regional savings banks and their
central bank Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation follows the Helaba's acquisition of about EUR40 billion of WestLB AG's
business with savings banks and parts of its business with public-sector and midsize corporate
clients, which will retroactively become effective on July 1, 2012. Helaba acquired the assets
for EUR1 billion below book value in a noncash deal. As a result, Helaba will be 19% owned on
aggregate by the two national savings bank associations in North Rhine-Westphalia (Rheinischer
Sparkassen- und Giroverband and, Sparkassenverband Westfalen-Lippe) and the nationwide German
Savings Banks Association.