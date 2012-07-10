(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 10 -

Overview

-- German Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba) has taken over WestLB's business with savings banks and parts of its business with public-sector and midsize corporate clients.

-- In our view, this transaction has no immediate impact on the SFHT group's credit profile.

-- We are affirming our 'A/A-1' ratings on the core member banks of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen (SFHT) including their central bank, Helaba.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment that the financial profiles of SFHT and Helaba will stay relatively resilient under increasingly difficult market conditions, and are less likely to change over the next one to two years.

Rating Action

On July 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on the core member banks of Germany-based Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen (SFHT), including the regional savings banks and their central bank Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The affirmation follows the Helaba's acquisition of about EUR40 billion of WestLB AG's business with savings banks and parts of its business with public-sector and midsize corporate clients, which will retroactively become effective on July 1, 2012. Helaba acquired the assets for EUR1 billion below book value in a noncash deal. As a result, Helaba will be 19% owned on aggregate by the two national savings bank associations in North Rhine-Westphalia (Rheinischer Sparkassen- und Giroverband and, Sparkassenverband Westfalen-Lippe) and the nationwide German Savings Banks Association.