Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Mari El Republic's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB', with Stable Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The agency also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)' with Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the republic's satisfactory budgetary performance and low contingent risk. However, the ratings also factor in the region's growing direct risk and the small size of its economy with wealth indicators below the national average.

Fitch expects stabilisation of the region's budgetary performance in 2013-2015, with margins slightly above 2012's actual level (8.5%). The republic's operating balance decreased to 8.5% of operating revenue by end-2012 from 12% in 2011, negatively affected by increased opex marking the commencement of national elections. The region's deficit before debt variation widened to 9.6% of total revenue in 2012 (2011: 6.8%) underpinned by the opex growth, but remains manageable.

Fitch expects a further increase in Mari El's direct risk up to about 45% of current revenue in 2013 and 50% in 2014-2015. Despite the increase in direct risk to RUB7.2bn in 2012 from RUB5.4bn in 2011 the republic's debt portfolio was effectively diversified with medium-term bank loans and domestic bonds with prolonged maturities.

Fitch assesses the region's refinancing risk as moderate, considering plans to continue issuance of medium term bonds, supplemented by bank loans with above 24-months maturity.

Fitch expects the republic's debt management policy to remain conservative, safeguarding debt and debt coverage ratios below 50% of current revenue and eight years of current balance in 2013-2015. The agency also expects the republic's contingent risk to remain limited to minor debt of its public sector entities and guarantees, while no new guarantees are likely to be issued in 2013-2015.

Mari El's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than that of the average Russian region. Its per capita gross regional product was about 35% lower than the national median in 2010. The region's economy demonstrated steady growth in 2010-2012, expanding by an average of 5.3% yoy. The region contributed 0.2% of the Russian Federation's GDP in 2010 and accounted for 0.5% of the country's population.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Improved budgetary performance would be positive. The region's ratings could be positively affected by an improved budgetary performance with the deficit before debt scaling below 5% of total revenue coupled with the extension of the debt maturity profile.

Weak debt ratios would be negative. A downgrade or revision of the Outlook to Negative could occur as a result of consistent deterioration of operating performance with operating margin below 5% and growth of direct risk above 50% of current revenue in the medium term.