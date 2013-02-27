(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of
its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the
most viewed reports on the Fitch website.
New issues, from China in particular, dominated Fitch coverage in the first
month of 2013. Among them were 'Fitch Rates Shimao's Proposed USD Notes
'BB(EXP)''; 'Fitch Rates China Guangdong Nuclear Proposed Bonds 'A+''; 'Fitch
Rates China Aoyuan's Proposed Notes 'B+(EXP)''; 'Fitch Rates Hengdeli's USD350m
Notes Final 'BB+''; and 'Fitch Rates Aoyuan's USD Notes Final 'B+''.
Other issuers were 'Fitch Rates Lippo Karawaci's 2020 Notes 'BB-(EXP)''; 'Fitch
Rates Korea's KT Corporation's JPY notes 'A(EXP)''; 'Fitch Rates Power Grid's
USD500m Notes Final 'BBB-'' and 'Fitch Assigns Malaysia's Sime Darby's USD800m
Sukuk Issue Final 'A' Rating'.
China rebalancing was a popular theme in Fitch's non-rating commentaries for
January with 'Fitch: Corporate Winners and Losers in a Rebalanced China
Scenario'; 'Fitch: Telecom and Energy Ratings Least Affected by Rebalanced China
Scenario'; and 'Fitch: China GDP Picks Up, Rebalancing Challenge Remains'.
Other highlights in the latest issue include 'FitchVoice: Stark Differences
Among Key Global Housing Markets'; 'Fitch: Weaker Yen Will Benefit Autos More
Than Tech'; 'Fitch: Japanese Banks' Offshore Growth Increases US MMF exposure';
'Fitch: Singapore Property-Cooling Measures Curb Risks for Banks' and 'Fitch:
Potential Aussie Dollar Decoupling Bad News for Miners'.
Regular features such as Fitch's key rating actions are provided in the
newsletter. Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and
international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this
month's newsletter.
