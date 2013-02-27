(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian OJSC Southern Urals Civil Construction and
Mortgage Corporation's (SU CCMC) RUB2.5bn domestic bond issue (RU000A0JTGC8), due 23 February
2016, a Long-term local currency rating of 'BB+' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'.
Chelyabinsk Region is the sole shareholder of SU CCMC and a guarantor of the
principal and coupons of the issue. Chelyabinsk Region has a Long-term local and
foreign currency rating of 'BB+' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA(rus)'.
The Long-term ratings have Positive Outlooks. The region's Short-term foreign
currency rating is 'B'.
The bond issue will have a fixed coupon rate of 10%. The principal will be
repaid at the bonds maturity. The proceeds from the bond issue will be used to
refinance maturing debt and to fund construction of new apartment units in the
city of Chelyabinsk.