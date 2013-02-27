(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Nigerian State
of Kaduna's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'B+' and National
Long- term rating at 'A+(nga)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the state's stable financial performance and gradually
developing local taxes. The ratings also take into account the state's high
infrastructural needs amid weak socio-economic indicators by international
standards.
Fitch expects the operating margin to continue to hover around the 40% posted in
2012 according to preliminary figures, reflecting the state's efforts to develop
non-oil revenues while controlling the growth of costs. The latter grew by about
8% in 2012, according to preliminary figures, roughly in line with Fitch's
expectations. Curbing insecurities raised by insurgents' activities while
developing the provision of education and health could add pressure to the
state's budget over the medium term.
Oil-related revenues, which account for about 70% of the state's income, are
expected to gradually reach NGN80bn by 2015 from NGN60bn in 2011-12. The state
plans to improve collection methods while developing the hotel tax and land use
charge in order to boost internally generated revenues (IGRs). Although the
potential is there, Fitch expects development of IGRs to be more gradual heading
towards NGN30bn by 2015 from about NGN15bn in 2012 due to projected 7% growth in
the local economy fuelled largely by construction and agriculture.
Investment in projects such as power, transport, water supply, education, health
could hover around NGN35bn per year over the medium term as the state's capital
spending is largely driven by operating surpluses. Fitch expects Kaduna to fund
about 5%-10% of capital spending with debt.
Kaduna's debt could rebound towards NGN60bn by 2015, up from NGN44bn in 2012,
according to preliminary figures. The decline in the state's debt in 2012 put
the stock in line with the national borrowing guidelines of 50% of revenues from
about 70% in 2011. The debt service coverage by the operating balance is likely
to rebound towards 4x from about 1.5x in 2012, while the debt to current balance
may continue hovering around two years over the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if the development of IGRs strengthens the
operating margin towards 50% while controlling cost growth.
Conversely, financial or commercial debt growing beyond Fitch's expectations
could lead to a downgrade.