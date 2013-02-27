(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 27 - Further delay to an agreement on an IMF programme
resulting from the extended timetable for Egypt's parliamentary elections and
boycott plans by the main secular opposition grouping would heighten risks to
the country's fiscal and external financing positions, Fitch Ratings says.
We had expected a new deal to be agreed in Q213. But voting is now set to
continue until late June, shortly before the start of Ramadan and the summer
holiday season. This need not hold up negotiations, but finalising a programme
would probably be more straightforward after contested elections that produced a
government with a clear mandate to conclude a deal. So a deal might now be
delayed until well into Q313 and may prove tougher to sell to the Egyptian
people.
An IMF deal is vital for a sustained improvement in the balance of payments, and
to prevent uncontrolled currency depreciation. A sustained period without IMF
support could result in tighter capital controls and a sharper fall in the
pound. The need for an IMF deal is becoming more pressing in the absence of
further pledges of bilateral support beyond a reported agreement by Qatar to buy
USD2.5bn of Egyptian T-bonds in March.
Ad hoc bilateral inflows have hitherto helped the central bank manage a gradual
depreciation while keeping reserves around three months of CXP. However,
reserves fell to USD13.6bn at end-January, below the level needed to cover three
months of imports - although there is scope for net FDI to increase in 2013
under deals already agreed in the oil exploration, banking and construction and
fertiliser sectors. Political stability would further support private inflows of
FDI and portfolio investment.
We downgraded Egypt by one notch to 'B'/Negative on 29 January, due to weakening
public finances, pressure on reserves and ongoing political upheaval, which
contributed to the postponement of an IMF programme.
This month President Mohamed Morsi called parliamentary elections to start in
late April. They will be held over four stages and a new parliament will convene
in July. However, the National Salvation Front, a multi-party grouping that took
shape last year to oppose a new constitution, said on Tuesday it would boycott
them due to concerns that they would not be free and fair.