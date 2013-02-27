Feb 27 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed BHP Billiton Plc/Ltd (BHPB;
'A+'/Stable), Rio Tinto Plc/Ltd (RT; 'A-'/Stable) and Anglo American Plc
(AA; 'BBB+'/Stable). A full list of affected ratings is at the end of this release.
The affirmations follow an industry review, which included an analysis of
forecast operational and financial profiles for each company over the next three
to four years. Over this period, Fitch expects general commodity prices -
including specifically for iron ore and copper - to show a gradual decline
towards mean levels as commodity demand growth in China and other emerging
markets slows in relative terms.
Each company's credit metrics are expected to remain at a satisfactory level for
their respective ratings, albeit that the level of rating headroom has declined
over the past 12 months. Fitch believes the current capex spending cycle peaked
in 2012 with spending declining year-on-year over the next three to four years.
This reduction will support a future debt reduction, albeit in the near term
(2013-2014) the rate of decline will be limited by the need to complete
previously approved projects. Over this period lower capex spending together
with planned operating cost reductions will not fully compensate for the
negative impact of commodity price declines.
Rating differentials continue to be largely driven by comparative profitability
levels and operational factors such as commodity mix and diversification, and
the cost position of individual operations. In this respect, BHPB continues to
be positively differentiated from its peers by its ownership of substantial, and
highly profitable, oil & gas operations. Also, while each of the companies are
substantial producers of iron ore, copper and coal, at present, BHPB's and RT's
iron ore operations are substantially larger than those of AA.
Liquidity and capital markets access remain strong for each company and does not
represent a major differentiating factor.
A key consideration for the future direction of BHPB and RT's ratings will be
how management balances cash outgoings for capex and dividends against operating
cost reductions and asset sales over the next two years. For AA key rating
drivers include developments in the South African operating environment, a
potential further restructure of its platinum operations and the successful
completion of its Minas-Rio iron ore project.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BHPB
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Limited by industry cyclicality and company's stated policy of managing its
capital structure consistent with a strong single 'A' range rating.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Evidence of shift away from historic position of funding capex and dividends
from operating cash flows.
- Inability to maintain funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage less
than 1.5x at all times and well below this level on average.
RT
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Sustained FFO gross leverage below 1.5x together with sustained positive free
cash flow (post capex and shareholder distributions) may result in a one notch
upgrade to 'A'.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Increase in FFO gross leverage above 2.0x for two successive years.
- Problems at core operations or delays in bringing new development programs
into production resulting in a material reduction in production volumes or
depletion of reserves over time.
- Large debt funded acquisitions and/or a significant increase in capex spending
resulting in sustained negative free cash flow.
AA
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Completion of the group's current portfolio restructuring programme including
full production at key development projects (e.g. Minas-Rio iron ore), leading
to a sustained increase in profitability and cash flow margins to levels
comparable with RT
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO gross leverage exceeding 2.25x for a sustained period.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
AA:
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Anglo American Capital Plc :
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
BHPB:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
BHP Billiton Finance (USA) Ltd:
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
BHP Billiton Finance Ltd :
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Petrohawk Energy Corp :
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'
WMC Finance (USA) Ltd :
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
RT:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Ltd :
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Rio Tinto Alcan Inc :
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A-'