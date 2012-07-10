UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
July 10 -
Summary analysis -- Allied Security Holdings LLC ------------------ 10-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
Primary SIC: Security systems
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 01950E
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Dec-2005 B/-- B/--
29-Jun-2004 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on Conshohocken, Pa.-based Allied Security Holdings LLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' belief that the company will continue to have a "highly leveraged" financial profile and a "weak" business profile.
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source