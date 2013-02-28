(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - The Bank of Israel's (BoI) proposals to raise
capital and provisions held against mortgages published last week may curb the
build-up of potential threats to the credit profile of banks from a housing
boom, Fitch Ratings says.
We believe that Israeli banks are already generally prudent in their
underwriting practices. However, mortgage exposures have grown rapidly in recent
years, fuelled by very low domestic interest rates. The increase in risk-weights
for higher-risk mortgages above the 35% requirement under the standardised
approach should provide a greater buffer for unexpected losses if house prices
fall. Mortgages with loan-to-values (LTV) of 45%-60% will be weighted at 50%. A
75% risk weight will apply to housing loans above 60% LTV.
The increase in capital requirements will need to be carefully managed after the
BoI raised the minimum core Tier 1 ratio to 9% by 1 January 2015, and to 10% by
end-2016 for the two largest banks, Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim. We expect
capitalisation of the banking sector to improve but remain just adequate for the
risks. The average core Tier 1 ratio in the system at end-September 2012 was
8.5%. However, the additional requirements should be manageable because
mortgages only account for around a fifth of bank loans and the LTVs are low by
the standards of advanced economies.
Mortgages continue to perform well, with virtually no impaired loans reported.
However, the BoI has taken another measure to increase bank's resilience to
mortgage risk: increasing credit provisions to 35bp of mortgages, from around
22bp at end-Q312. The small additional costs should be comfortably absorbed by
the banks' resilient operating profits.
The measures to keep the property market in check are part of a continuing
policy response to the threat of a housing bubble. A rise in the supply of
housing has helped soften house price inflation since May 2010, when the annual
growth rate reached 20%. The average price of owner-occupied dwellings only
increased by around 5% in 2012. But housing credit grew around 76% in the last
five years and house prices are still high at 1.6x their level in 2007.