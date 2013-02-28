(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Commerzbank AG's (CBK; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+')
five-year fixed rate SME Structured covered bonds of EUR0.5bn a final 'AA' rating with a Stable
Outlook.
RATING RATIONALE
The rating is based on CBK's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 8 (minimal discontinuity), and
overcollateralisation (OC) of at least 11.3%. This level of OC would provide
outstanding recoveries in a 'AA' scenario, supporting a two-notch uplift to 'AA'
of the covered bonds rating from the bank's IDR.
This level has decreased to 11.3% from 12.1% as compared to the level
communicated at the time of the expected rating assignment. This is driven by
the lower fixed interest rate payable on the first issuance, which is 1.5% p.a.,
compared to the assumption of 1.75% p.a. applied in the agency's preliminary
analysis.
However, an OC of 11.3% would not be enough to de-link the default likelihood of
the covered bonds from that of CBK. The level of OC supporting a 'A+' rating on
a probability-of-default (PD) basis, irrespective of CBK's rating, and
outstanding recoveries given default in a 'AA' scenario now stands at 18.9%
(down from 19.3% in the preliminary analysis) which remains below the initial
contractual OC of 21%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' bonds rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade, all else being equal,
if one of the following occurred: CBK's IDR was downgraded below 'BB-' or the OC
level decreased below 11.3%, which is the minimum OC in line with the 'AA'
covered bond rating. All else being equal, the 'AA' rating is not vulnerable to
a worsening in D-Cap.
The D-Cap of 8 for this programme reflects the minimal risk of discontinuity of
payments on the covered bonds assuming an insolvency of CBK. If CBK defaults,
the covered bonds benefit from a pass-through mechanism (should there be
insufficient funds to repay maturing bonds at their expected date) and the
existence of a separate liquidity facility for each bond after a rating trigger
breach.
The cover pool of EUR0.605bn consists of 1,102 loans granted to German
companies, classified as SMEs by CBK. The loans in the cover pool are
predominantly short-term money market loans (57%) or medium-term investment
loans (42%). The pool has slightly reduced in size (down from EUR0.650bn for the
preliminary pool) but is more granular now with 887 borrowers instead of 486.
The contractual weighted average life (WAL) of the portfolio increased to 1.1
years from 0.6 since the preliminary analysis. However, Fitch has modelled all
loans with an extended maturity to account for the increased default risk of
such short-term loans should CBK not be willing or able to refinance bullet
loans. The agency assumed a minimum WAL of two years for all loans. As a
consequence, the assumed WAL of the portfolio for the credit model only slightly
increased to 2.3 years from 2.2. The agency has calculated a 'AA' cumulative
credit loss of 16.8%, up from 15.7% during the preliminary analysis.
The covered bonds' redemption profile does not match the amortisation of the
cover pool. The agency assumed a WAL of 2.3 years for the cover assets, while
the covered bonds have an expected bullet maturity of five years. As a result,
temporary liquidity surpluses may arise, resulting in significant negative carry
for the programme assuming a reinvestment rate of near zero. The cash flow
profiles of assets and liabilities are well-matched in terms of interest rates
and currencies. All cover assets and the covered bonds are EUR-denominated. The
loans in the cover pool predominantly carry a fixed interest rate (initially
73%), while the covered bonds pay a fixed coupon. Fitch has taken these
mismatches into account when modelling the expected cash flows by applying
stresses to interest rates movements. However, a switch to pass-through of the
bonds is also associated with a change in interest rate type from fixed to
variable which could create a significant open interest position.
More details on the programme's structure and Fitch's analysis are published in
the new issue report which is available by clicking the link above or at
www.fitchratings.com.
