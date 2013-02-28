BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties Co says FY net profit increased by 5 pct to RMB7.06 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed 67 industrial companies' ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
The linked worksheet "Rating Actions" provides:
- A full list of ratings affirmed
- A hyperlink to each issuer's rating summary page at www.fitchratings.com
- Primary analyst and secondary analyst contact information
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms 69 EMEA Industrial Company Ratings
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.