Mar 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Bulgarian Energy
Holding EAD (BEH), Bulgaria's largest electric and gas utility company, a
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and Long-term
local currency IDR of 'BB+' with Stable Outlooks.
The ratings reflect BEH's and its 100%-owned subsidiaries' (BEH group) dominant
position in the country's electricity and gas markets, its strong links with the
Bulgarian state ('BBB-'/Stable) and evidence of tangible state support. The
ratings also incorporate the weakness of the Bulgarian regulatory framework,
corporate governance limitations and the group's large capex plan for 2013-2015
that will likely increase its financial leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Dominant Market Position
BEH group has a vertically integrated position in the electricity market with
operations spanning from lignite mining, power generation to power transmission
and supply. In the gas market, BEH group is the owner and operator of the
country's transmission gas network and generates revenues from the transit of
Russian gas through Bulgaria. It is also the public supplier of gas in the
country. Most of the gas supplied to end customers comes from imports from
Russia within a long-term take-or-pay contract with OAO Gazprom ('BBB'/Stable).
--Solid Asset Base
BEH has a solid asset base enabling the company to maintain its leading domestic
market position. It owns Bulgaria's strategic assets - electricity and gas
transmission networks, and two large power plants, a nuclear power plant and a
lignite-fired power plant, which are used as the main baseload capacity in the
country. BEH group's market share in the country's power generation is 63%.
The most important segment, based on EBITDA contribution, is power generation
(44% of 2011 EBITDA) followed by electricity transmission, 27%, and gas
transmission and transit, 18%. Lignite mining contributed 13% of EBITDA in 2011.
--State Ownership And Strategic Importance
Fitch gives BEH a one-notch uplift for state support over its standalone rating
of 'BB'/Stable, reflecting the group's strong linkage with the state. The strong
linkage is mainly evidenced by state guarantees for about 40% of the group's
debt, equity injections in 2008-2009 and strategic importance to the state due
to BEH group's dominant market position in the electricity and gas markets. The
BEH group is the country's biggest state-owned company and the Bulgarian
counterparty in several strategic projects supported by the government, such as
Nabucco, South Stream and the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece,
which aim to improve the security of gas supplies to Bulgaria. We expect the
share of government guaranteed debt to decrease in the long term as the
guaranteed loans are repaid and new debt is unlikely to benefit from guarantees.
--Rated On A Consolidated Basis
Fitch rates BEH based on the consolidated business and financial profile.
Although BEH is a holding company, it has 100% ownership of all the main
subsidiaries. The group was created by the government in 2008 within the
restructuring and consolidation process of the energy sector through an in-kind
contribution of the shares of several state-owned power companies to the
predecessor of BEH. The government views the whole BEH group as the state's
strategic asset in the electricity and gas markets. We expect future debt to be
raised at BEH level, thus mitigating any structural subordination within the
group.
--Weakness Of Regulatory Framework
A substantial portion of BEH's operations are regulated networks - transmission
of electricity or gas. The regulated business accounts for about 30% of EBITDA
(further 20% of EBITDA is contributed by gas transit which is exposed to volume
risk as is not seen as fully comparable to domestic regulated network
activities). However, the regulatory framework in Bulgaria is less developed
than in most other EU countries and provides for lower and less predictable
remuneration.
We do not view the sale of power at regulated prices, set below the market
level, as a supporting factor for BEH's credit profile. While it provides some
cash flow visibility, it also does not support investment due to insufficient
remuneration. In addition, higher than expected costs in one-year regulatory
period are not fully reflected in tariffs and may lead to much lower cash flows
for BEH. This happened in 2011-2012 due to a boom in renewables energy, which
resulted in additional costs for BEH not covered by the tariffs.
Until recently, the gas supply business was unprofitable as the gas prices for
customers set by the regulator were lower than the price that the company was
paying to Gazprom for imported gas. The situation has improved since late 2012,
when BEH group has renegotiated its contract with Gazprom and achieved a 20%
reduction of the imported gas price.
--Large Capex
BEH group intends to substantially increase its capex in 2013-2017. The capex
plan for this period totals BGN4.7bn (EUR2.4bn). The annual spending for
2013-2017 averages BGN951m, which is 32% more than the average of BGN718m for
2008-2011. The growth in planned capex primarily stems from much higher
investments planned by the holding company. These investments relate to two
large projects, the Nabucco pipeline (BGN1bn) and the gas interconnector between
Bulgaria and Greece (BGN200m).
--Cash Flow and Leverage
Fitch projects funds from operations (FFO) to fall in 2012 by almost 50%
compared with 2011 due to weaker profitability of the power supply and
transmission businesses and nuclear power generation. The agency expects FFO to
partially recover in 2013-15, but to remain below the 2011 level. The agency
expects BEH to report negative free cash flow in 2013-2016 as the group
increases its capex and continues to pay dividends.
Fitch projects FFO adjusted net leverage to weaken to about 2.5x in 2014 and 3x
in 2015 from 1x in 2011. This is due to negative free cash flow on the back of
weaker FFO and higher capex. BEH's leverage of 2.5x-3x is in line with Fitch's
2014-2015 leverage expectation for central European utilities, which are rated
higher than the Bulgarian company. However, we view BEH's debt capacity as lower
than that of Fitch-rated central European peers.
--Corporate Governance
The group's auditor, Ernst & Young issued a qualified audit opinion for the
2009-2011 consolidated and separate financial statements. The qualifications in
the consolidated statements included several items, such as the lack of
provisions for nuclear decommissioning costs and the lack of recognition of
separate assets for the group's rights to receive reimbursements for a portion
of these costs from national and international funds. Another qualification
referred to the inability to obtain sufficient audit evidence as to
recoverability of the assets related to the stopped construction of the Belene
nuclear power plant and the fair value of about 40% of property, plant and
equipment. The agency views this and generally developing corporate governance
as a concern for the rating.
--Sufficient Liquidity
At end-September 2012, the group's liquidity was sufficient as it had cash of
BGN717m against short-term debt of BGN520m. The relatively high short-term debt
is mostly driven by the upcoming maturity of a EUR195m (BGN382m) loan of BEH's
subsidiary (NEK EAD), which is due in May 2013. BEH plans to refinance this loan
with a corporate bond or a syndicated loan facility at the holding level.
Fitch notes the group's weak diversification of cash and cash equivalents by
bank. At end-September 2012, about 87% of the group's cash and cash equivalents
was held in a single bank. We understand that the selection of financing
institutions for cash holdings is done in accordance to instructions stipulated
by the Ministry of Finance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- FFO net adjusted leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis, for instance due to
a lowered capex plan and an improved financial performance, including liquidity
management and debt maturity profile
- Rising and more predictable remuneration for regulated activities
- Progress in the liberalisation of the electricity market through a rising
share of market-based pricing in the generation sector
- Stronger corporate governance
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO net adjusted leverage exceeding 3x on a sustained basis, for instance due
to financial underperformance or substantial payments related to the ongoing
litigation concerning the terminated Belene nuclear project
- Weakening links between BEH and Bulgaria, for instance, significant reduction
of the share of state guaranteed debt and/or lack of additional tangible support
if needed
- A negative change in Bulgaria's ratings could affect BEH's ratings if the
company's ratings become capped by the sovereign
- Failure to maintain sufficient liquidity