(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Mar 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Paratus AMC GmbH's (Paratus) a German residential mortgage special servicer rating of 'RSS3+'.

The rating reflects senior management's high levels of industry experience and the proactive approach to the management of defaulted mortgage loans, using a wide range of workout strategies.

Segregation of duties, with a closing team in place to document, process and monitor arrangements, provides specialisation and adds a further level of control to the special servicing process.

Over the 24 months to 30 September 2012, Paratus achieved higher than average recovery rates through extra judicial resolution on the unsecuritised portfolio. Arrears levels in the securitised EMAC transactions rated by Fitch remained relatively stable.

The structured development and incentive plans in place, including a bespoke externally developed training programme and transparent well-monitored team level targets, evidence the company's commitment to staff development.

The rating also takes into consideration the lack of internal audit activity and relatively low amount of formal quality checking. Fitch considers internal audit a key part of effective governance. However, the agency appreciates that the size of the company allows a lot of direct monitoring to take place on a day-to-day basis and is comfortable there is a sufficient level of oversight for the current business volume.

Paratus is currently operating on two servicing platforms and although this does not impact the company's servicing abilities, the level of automation and ability to capture and manipulate data is restricted compared with other Paratus entities.

No portfolios have been boarded since the servicing rights were acquired in September 2010.

As of 30 September 2012 the servicing portfolio totalled just under EUR2bn and comprised 19,383 loans and 25,049 borrowers across subprime and buy to let loans, representing 39% and 61% by number of loans, respectively. The securitised portfolio represents 91% of the total by value.

Fitch employed its global servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition, with the criteria including a comparison of similar German servicers as part of the review process.