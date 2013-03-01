Mar 01 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Paratus AMC Espana S.A. a (Paratus) a Spanish Residential Special Servicer rating of 'RSS2-' and a Spanish asset backed securities (ABS) Special Servicer Rating of 'ABSS3+'.

The ratings reflect the company's stability during a time of growth and diversification into the ABS sector. Total assets under management have increased significantly over the past 12 months, with the number of employees more than doubling. Despite this rapid expansion, overall experience levels, at both the senior management and operation level, remain robust.

Since servicing rights were acquired in July 2009, Paratus has achieved resolution of just over 60% of the residential portfolio, as at 30 September 2012, with good recovery rates. The unsecured consumer and SME portfolios were boarded in Q112 and although no comment can yet be made on recoveries, a high contact rate and good number of resolutions and arrangements had been achieved at the time of review.

Paratus uses a wide range of resolution options, including forbearance and forgiveness agreements, according to asset type and borrower situation. The asset management function is divided into specialised teams where case ownership provides end-to-end management.

Segregation of duties, with a closing team in place to document, process and monitor arrangements, provides specialisation and adds a further level of control to the special servicing process.

The structured development and incentive plans in place, using a good mixture of internal and external training resources and transparent individual targets, evidence the company's commitment to staff development. However, average training hours recorded in the past 12 months were below both the Fitch benchmark and those at other Paratus entities.

The company benefits from the internally developed servicing platform and ongoing technology developments, supported by a highly experienced team based at Paratus AMC Limited in the UK (rated 'RSS2' and 'RPS2').

The ratings also take into consideration the limited audit activity and relatively low amount of formal quality checking. Fitch considers independent audit a key part of effective governance. However, the agency appreciates that the size of the company allows a lot of direct monitoring to take place on a day-to-day basis and is comfortable there is a sufficient level of oversight for the current business volume.

As at 30 September 2012, Paratus managed a non-performing loan portfolio with a gross book value of EUR1.6bn split between 109,633 positions. The portfolio comprised secured mortgage loans (13%), unsecured consumer loans (70%) and small to medium sized business loans (17%) by value.

Fitch employed its global servicer rating criteria in analysing the servicer's operations and financial condition.