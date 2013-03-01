(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Mar 01 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Rivers State's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed Rivers' National Long-term rating at 'AA-(nga)' with Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrade reflects the development of non-oil revenues alongside the state's commitment to moderate cost growth and continued stabilisation of socio-economic issues in the Niger Delta region.

Internally generated revenues (IGRs) grew to about NGN70bn in 2012 according to preliminary figures from NGN60bn in 2011 thanks to the state's implementation of a digital tax system, introduction of biometrics and tax administration and harmonisation bills. Fitch expects the reduction in errors and improvements in tax collection methods to boost IGRs towards NGN100bn by 2015, eventually representing about 30% of Rivers' annual income from about 20% in 2010-2012.

Fitch expects oil proceeds to continue accounting for 75% of income given a proposed benchmark oil price of USD79 per barrel (pb) in 2013 from USD70 in 2012. The eventual full removal of the fuel subsidy and/or the likely replacement of the excess crude with revenues from the Sovereign Wealth Fund could help oil proceeds rebound towards NGN280bn by 2015 after declining to NGN224bn in 2012 due to lower derivation revenues from the redistribution of oil wells to neighbouring states and oil production disruptions.

Increasing social services such as education could potentially lead to pressures on operating expenses, which Fitch expect to grow by about 10%, or in line with inflation over 2013-2015, after rising by 30% in 2011 to implement the NGN18,000 monthly minimum wage. Retiring top level civil servants may limit staff costs to about NGN90bn by 2015 from NGN75bn in 2012. Coupled with the state's commitment to moderate cost growth, Fitch expects operating expenses to move towards NGN140bn by 2015from NGN100bn in 2012.

Capital spending may remain above NGN200bn per year in 2013-2015 as the state continues construction of hospitals and schools, power generation and rural electrification. Fitch expects Rivers to fund about 10% of capital spending with debt.

Subsequently Rivers' debt is set to grow to about NGN150bn by 2015 from about NGN65bn in 2012. However, the debt and debt service coverage ratios will likely remain strong at less than one year of the current balance, and over 2.5x the operating balance, respectively, when both interest and principal repayment/provisions are considered.

Fitch considers the inclusion of financial debt in the asset and liabilities statement, as in the 2012 draft accounts, as a rating positive.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin declines below 50% amid resurgence in restiveness in the Niger Delta region while financial debt rises beyond Fitch's expectations.

Conversely, local taxes developing beyond Fitch's expectations and further improvements in governance could lead to an upgrade.