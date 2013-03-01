(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Mar 01 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Rivers State's Long-term foreign and local currency
ratings to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlooks are Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed
Rivers' National Long-term rating at 'AA-(nga)' with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the development of non-oil revenues alongside the state's
commitment to moderate cost growth and continued stabilisation of socio-economic
issues in the Niger Delta region.
Internally generated revenues (IGRs) grew to about NGN70bn in 2012 according to
preliminary figures from NGN60bn in 2011 thanks to the state's implementation of
a digital tax system, introduction of biometrics and tax administration and
harmonisation bills. Fitch expects the reduction in errors and improvements in
tax collection methods to boost IGRs towards NGN100bn by 2015, eventually
representing about 30% of Rivers' annual income from about 20% in 2010-2012.
Fitch expects oil proceeds to continue accounting for 75% of income given a
proposed benchmark oil price of USD79 per barrel (pb) in 2013 from USD70 in
2012. The eventual full removal of the fuel subsidy and/or the likely
replacement of the excess crude with revenues from the Sovereign Wealth Fund
could help oil proceeds rebound towards NGN280bn by 2015 after declining to
NGN224bn in 2012 due to lower derivation revenues from the redistribution of oil
wells to neighbouring states and oil production disruptions.
Increasing social services such as education could potentially lead to pressures
on operating expenses, which Fitch expect to grow by about 10%, or in line with
inflation over 2013-2015, after rising by 30% in 2011 to implement the NGN18,000
monthly minimum wage. Retiring top level civil servants may limit staff costs to
about NGN90bn by 2015 from NGN75bn in 2012. Coupled with the state's commitment
to moderate cost growth, Fitch expects operating expenses to move towards
NGN140bn by 2015from NGN100bn in 2012.
Capital spending may remain above NGN200bn per year in 2013-2015 as the state
continues construction of hospitals and schools, power generation and rural
electrification. Fitch expects Rivers to fund about 10% of capital spending with
debt.
Subsequently Rivers' debt is set to grow to about NGN150bn by 2015 from about
NGN65bn in 2012. However, the debt and debt service coverage ratios will likely
remain strong at less than one year of the current balance, and over 2.5x the
operating balance, respectively, when both interest and principal
repayment/provisions are considered.
Fitch considers the inclusion of financial debt in the asset and liabilities
statement, as in the 2012 draft accounts, as a rating positive.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if the operating margin declines below 50% amid
resurgence in restiveness in the Niger Delta region while financial debt rises
beyond Fitch's expectations.
Conversely, local taxes developing beyond Fitch's expectations and further
improvements in governance could lead to an upgrade.