UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 6 British travel firm Thomas Cook said it would cut 2,500 jobs from its UK workforce as part of its plans to restructure the business.
Most of the job losses would be in back-office functions and its retail network, and would involve some store closures, said the world's oldest travel group, which has a total workforce of 15,500 in the UK and Ireland.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources