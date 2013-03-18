MOSCOW, March 18 EasyJet will abandon plans to upgrade its fleet with updated Airbus and Boeing jets and move to buy new planes after 2018 if terms offered by the planemakers are not satisfactory, the budget airline's CEO said.

EasyJet is in talks with Europe's Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing about a significant expansion of its fleet. It has completed the technical evaluation of its favoured jets - the re-engined Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX.

"We have a young fleet and don't have to do a deal unless the terms are exactly what we want," easyJet chief executive Carolyn McCall said on Monday.

"A new generation of planes will become available from 2018 onwards so we could always look beyond the neo and the MAX."