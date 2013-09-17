BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32
* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
NTT DOCOMO Inc. & Apple Inc.
* Fox Factory Holding Corp announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
March 1 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc said there were no further deaths in patients given its experimental lupus drug in a mid-stage study, allaying safety concerns as the drug developer prepares to start a pivotal study later this year.
March 1 Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported a 29.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the company continues to benefit from its growing customers base.