UPDATE 2-Yingde Gases shareholders vote for major board change
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
Alinta Holdings (Alinta)
* Co-founders Sun, Strutt to stay on Yingde board, Zhao voted out
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc can legally put its self-driving cars back on California streets after securing the necessary permit from state regulators, the company said on Wednesday, although passengers will not immediately be allowed in the backseat.
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock