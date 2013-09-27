BRIEF-Aorere Resources confirms Nevada project expected to go to another party
* Under terms of agreement, Canarc will pay US$2 million cash for 100% of AIM'S outstanding securities or a 100 % interest in aim's assets
AVIC International Finance & Investment Limited
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Under terms of agreement, Canarc will pay US$2 million cash for 100% of AIM'S outstanding securities or a 100 % interest in aim's assets
* "seismic strengthening works at majestic centre tower have completed"
* Ascential ABB : bookrunner says orders not at 288p risk missing; books to close at 7:35 pm UK time