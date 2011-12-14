(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Saechsische Aufbaubank (SAB) is owned by the German State of Saxony, which guarantees all of SAB's obligations.

-- We believe there is an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support for SAB in the event of distress.

-- We are assigning our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings to SAB and placing them on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on SAB after the resolution of the CreditWatch on SAB's owner, the State of Saxony.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings to Germany-based Saechsische Aufbaubank (SAB). The ratings were subsequently placed on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The ratings on SAB are based on an equalization with the ratings on the bank's sole stakeholder, the State of Saxony (AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+). This reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that Saxony would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to SAB in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the bank's:

-- "Critical" role, based on our view that SAB was established as Saxony's sole development bank and operates on behalf of the state. SAB executes and administers activities for the economic development of the state. The bank's critical role is also supported by the state's guarantees for SAB's obligations. SAB benefits not only from the state's maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast) and guarantee (Gewahrtragerhaftung), but also from an explicit guarantee for all its obligations; and

-- "Integral" link with Saxony's government because of the state's 100% ownership of the bank, which we do not expect to change. SAB's close link to the state also includes the representation of two members of the state's government on SAB's supervisory board. The state nominates six of the nine board members and determines the bank's strategy.

Incorporated under German public law, SAB is Saxony's sole development bank. SAB had total assets of EUR9 billion at year-end 2010 and its business model is based on its public policy mandate rather than on profit maximization. The regional focus of the bank's promotional activities is the State of Saxony.

Acting on behalf of the state, SAB grants loans, subsidies, and guarantees, which are determined by state subsidies. The bank has a focus on housing, urban, and infrastructure development. Further areas of activities include promotion of local enterprises, mainly small and midsize enterprises and start-ups, as well as diverse social projects.

Reflecting the expected cut back in state subsidies, SAB's management expects the volume of promotional lending to decrease in line with the decline of the state's subsidies. Despite the scale-down of activities, we expect the bank to retain its flagship role in supporting the local housing market, infrastructure, and economy.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on SAB after the resolution of the CreditWatch on SAB's owner, the State of Saxony, which would follow resolution of the CreditWatch on the Federal Republic of Germany. The resolution may result in an affirmation of our ratings on SAB or a downgrade by one notch.

We believe that the guarantees and SAB's current GRE status will be maintained in the foreseeable future, given that the bank will likely remain an integral part of the state's economic development objectives. Our expectation is consistent with the March 2002 agreement between Germany and the European Commission on future state support for German development banks. A material weakening of SAB's role for, or the link to, the state, including changes to the guarantee or ownership structure, could also have negative rating implications for SAB. However, we currently consider such a scenario unlikely.

