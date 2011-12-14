(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Rating has published an analysis of average bank group strength and lending concentration for a broad sample of its rated EMEA corporate portfolio.

The report looks at average lending group strengths based on bank Viability Ratings, Fitch's proprietary measures of standalone bank strength excluding sovereign support. In aggregate, committed facilities from banks represented 43% of available incremental 2011 liquidity for European corporates in our most recent Liquidity study (December 1, 2011), with the banking sector remaining under pressure.

The study also includes the impact of a hypothetical stress case scenario which reduces the Viability Ratings of the largest lending groups in Spain, Italy and France from current levels to 'bbb', and a look at average concentration levels within bank lending groups for corporates.

The full report, 'EMEA Corporate Lending Not a Weak Link - Yet' is available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporate Lending Not a Weak Link - Yet here