(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 14- Fitch Rating has published an analysis of average
bank group strength and lending concentration for a broad sample of its rated
EMEA corporate portfolio.
The report looks at average lending group strengths based on bank Viability
Ratings, Fitch's proprietary measures of standalone bank strength excluding
sovereign support. In aggregate, committed facilities from banks represented
43% of available incremental 2011 liquidity for European corporates in our most
recent Liquidity study (December 1, 2011), with the banking sector remaining
under pressure.
The study also includes the impact of a hypothetical stress case scenario
which
reduces the Viability Ratings of the largest lending groups in Spain, Italy and
France from current levels to 'bbb', and a look at average concentration levels
within bank lending groups for corporates.
The full report, 'EMEA Corporate Lending Not a Weak Link - Yet' is available
at
www.fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Corporate Lending Not a Weak Link - Yet
here