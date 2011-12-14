(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Societe Generale Express Bank AD's (SGE) and Bulgarian Development Bank's (BDB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Stable from Positive. Fitch has also affirmed the two banks' Long-term IDRs. This follows a similar action taken on Bulgaria's Long-term IDR (see 'Fitch Revises Outlooks on Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Latvia & Lithuania to Stable' dated 13 December 2011 at www.fitchratings.com). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

SGE's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by the high probability of support that it could expect from Societe Generale ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'; 99.72% stake in SGE). SGE's Long-Term IDR is also capped by Bulgaria's Country Ceiling of 'BBB+', itself linked to Bulgaria's Long-Term IDR, and shares the Outlook on the sovereign's Long-Term IDR which was revised to Stable from Positive.

BDB's Long-Term IDR and Outlook are aligned with those of the Bulgarian sovereign, reflecting that BDB is a state-owned bank with a core development mandate and a function as a governmental policy instrument.

The ratings actions are as follows:

BDB

Long-term (LT) IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

Short-term (ST) IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'

Individual Rating: unaffected, 'D'

SGE

LT IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Stable from Positive

ST IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

Viability Rating: unaffected, 'bb'

Individual Rating: unaffected, 'D'