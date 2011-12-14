(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings says in a newly published special report that the combined outlook for banks in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) remains stable, but that downside risks are increasing against a backdrop of weakening GDP growth, worsening asset quality and potential funding constraints.

For Polish, Czech and Slovak banks, the stable outlook reflects Fitch's view of these sectors' relatively strong asset quality, funding and performance. Adverse trends have continued for banks in Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia, although they retain some flexibility to absorb shocks, warranting stable outlooks. The balance of risks remains negative in Slovenia and Hungary.

Fitch expects negative asset quality trends in most CEE banking sectors in 2012, even where there has been some stabilisation or marginal improvement in 2011. This expectation is based on the weakening of economic growth in the eurozone, and hence across CEE. This will put additional pressure on banks in Slovenia and Hungary, where capital cushions are relatively thin and pre-impairment profit is weak. Other systems should be able to absorb additional risk charges, even if significant, without the need to replenish capital.

Fitch expects parent banks to gradually withdraw funding from CEE subsidiaries where the liquidity positions of the latter allow, and active growth in a particular market is not being targeted. In the near to medium term, funding constraints will probably restrict loan growth and pressure margins, particularly in markets more reliant on foreign funding, such as Hungary, Romania and Slovenia. However, in the long term, a stronger focus on domestic funding sources and less reliance on external borrowings would be positive for the CEE banking sectors' stability.

In Fitch's view, most major players in the region will largely retain their presence and support subsidiaries, where required, but believes they will more tightly ration funding and capital. Fitch expects bank sales in the region to be challenging to complete until there is more clarity regarding the resolution of the eurozone crisis. Potential buyers are less willing to expand their balance sheets and stretch their capital ratios given current market conditions. Fitch also believes that CEE regulators have in some cases become more stringent in their requirements for bank acquirers, given concerns about the eurozone crisis and the potential impact of foreign ownership on CEE banking systems.

CEE banks' Long-term IDRs mostly reflect potential support from parent institutions, with Outlooks aligned accordingly. A sharp escalation of the eurozone crisis, accompanied by a recession, could result in downgrades of CEE banks' IDRs , as parent banks' ratings would likely come under pressure. CEE banks' Viability Ratings could also be downgraded in such a scenario, as CEE economies would suffer from reduced export demand, banks' funding access would likely be impaired, and CEE currencies could depreciate. However, in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Croatia, lower sovereign ratings ('BBB-' in each case) mean that bank IDRs are often at Country Ceilings, and bank Outlooks reflect those on sovereigns.

