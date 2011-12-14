(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Sweden-based If P&C Insurance Ltd. (publ) has issued fixed-to-floating-rate subordinated callable notes, due in 2041.

-- We have finalized our 'BBB+' issue ratings on these securities and classify them as having "intermediate equity content" according to our criteria.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has finalized its 'BBB+' issue ratings on the subordinated callable notes due in 2041 issued by Sweden-based insurer If P&C Insurance Ltd. (publ) (If P&C), following receipt of final terms and conditions.

The rating reflects our standard notching for deeply subordinated debt issues: that is, two notches below the long-term counterparty credit rating on the issuer. We have analyzed and rated the notes on the understanding that:

-- The notes will be subordinated to senior debt;

-- The issuer can choose to defer interest, unless it has declared or paid dividends in the six months before the interest payment date;

-- Mandatory deferral of interest would occur if regulatory solvency requirements are not met; and

-- The notes also contain conversion features enabling If P&C to convert the notes into a conditional capital contribution to mitigate the threat of liquidation or bankruptcy. The Swedish Financial Services Authority requires this under its regulations regarding subordinated loans in insurance companies' available solvency margins. However, because we consider the conversion trigger highly unlikely to be activated, and the trigger only requires the issuer to maintain a minimum amount of registered share capital, we apply our standard notching.

We classify the notes as having "intermediate" equity content under our hybrid capital criteria. Hybrid capital instruments with "intermediate" equity content can only comprise up to 25% of total adjusted capital (TAC), which is the basis of our consolidated risk-based capital analysis of insurance companies. To be included in TAC under our criteria, the notes must meet the eligibility requirements for inclusion in regulatory capital in terms of both volume and the terms and conditions. Our classification of the notes as having "intermediate" equity content may change if the notes are not eligible as regulatory capital under the final implementation measures for the EU's Solvency II directive on the supervision of insurance companies.

The notes have a tenor of 30 years, but will be callable on the 10th anniversary of issuance and on any interest payment date thereafter. The notes pay a 6.0% coupon until the first call date. After that, the issue will carry a variable rate based on the three-month Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) plus a 4.3% margin, which includes a step-up of 100 basis points.

We understand that If P&C issued the notes to enhance its capital management with its ultimate parent, Sampo PLC, which acquired all the notes on the day of issuance.

