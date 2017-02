(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 11 - & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings on Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) (AA/Negative/A-1+), which includes the activities of the bank's Australian branch, are unaffected by the withdrawal of the ratings on Rabobank Australia Ltd. (see Ratings On Australian-based Rabobank Australia Ltd. Withdrawn At Issuer's Request, published July 11, 2012).