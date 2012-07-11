(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of State of Queensland (QLD)
and Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC). The Outlook on the Long-term Local and
Foreign Currency rating remains Negative. The rating actions are listed at the end of this
commentary.
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect Fitch's concerns over QLD's budgetary
performance and increasing debt as reflected in its Mid-year financial review
(MYFR) for the financial year ended 30 June 2012 (FY12), and state projections.
"Since the last review, QLD's operating environment has remained subdued, and
the State's current financial position remains constrained, with limited scope
to absorb potential shocks," says Andrea Jaehne, Director of Fitch's
Sydney-based Public Finance team.
QLD's ratings also take into account Australia's strong institutional framework,
reflected in support from Australia's federal government from tied and untied
grants, and the significant co-funding in case of a major disaster, as well as
QLD's fully funded superannuation liabilities. The ratings also reflect QLD's
increasing dependency on the mining industry for economic growth, as well as the
considerable contingent liabilities of QTC. These weaknesses are partly
mitigated by QTC's conservative funding approach and significant liquid assets.
QLD's ratings could be downgraded if the new administration is unable to provide
a convincing management plan and forecast in its Budget 2012/13 reflecting the
process and measures to return the state to an operating surplus in the next
three to five years, and to reduce its debt.
According to QLD's MYFR, which was prepared by the previous government,
operating margin, as calculated by Fitch, is forecasted to have deteriorated to
-3.74% in FY12 (FY11: -1.9%) and is not expected to return positive until FY14.
Constrained consumer confidence has added to weaker revenue generation, while
expenditures have increased faster than revenues, contributing to a negative
operating balance. A frequent sizeable financial income - partly from dividend
payments of its state-owned corporation - has helped to counterbalance the
deteriorating operating performance. However, QLD's capital expenditures have
exceeded current balance, adding pressure on the state's debt position of
AUD25.5billion at end-FY11 (FY10: AUD16.4bn). In Fitch's opinion QLD's financial
position is under significant pressure, limiting any positive rating action in
the short- to medium-term.
However, QLD elected a new government in March 2012, and the administration has
announced its intention to reverse the State's declining operating performance.
The agency has noted the recent drafted recommendation of an independent
commission which would address QLD's weak operating performance and increasing
debt levels. The new government plans to announce its Budget 2012-13 by
mid-September 2012 at which time Fitch will again review QLD's ratings and
outlook, looking into the proposed revenue and expenditure measures on the
State's forward forecasts.
QTC's ratings are credit-linked to those of QLD because of the State's statutory
guarantee, and its 100% state ownership. QTC has been classified as a dependent
public sector entity of the State as per Fitch's criteria, 'Ratings of Public
Sector Entities Outside the United States', due to its strong control by the
state, and its strategic importance to QLD's local government sector. Any rating
action on QLD will be mirrored by a similar rating action on QTC. QTC acts as
the central funding vehicle for QLD, the State's local councils and state-owned
companies, and holds the superannuation scheme for employees of QLD and its
agencies.
QLD is one of six Australian states, with a population of 4.6 million at
end-December 2011.
State of Queensland (QLD):
Long-Term Local Currency Rating affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Negative;
Short-Term Local Currency Rating affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Negative;
Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating affirmed at 'F1+'.
Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC):
Long-Term Local Currency Rating affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Negative;
Short-Term Local Currency Ratings affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating affirmed at 'AA+'; Outlook Negative;
Short-Term Foreign Currency affirmed at 'F1+'.