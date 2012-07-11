(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. ------- 11-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Commercial Banks
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-May-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
11-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B
SACP bb+
Anchor bb
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Strong (+1)
support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Well-established franchise and extensive branch network in domestic
market
-- Solid customer deposit base
Weaknesses:
-- Exposed to very high economic and industry risk in Indonesia
-- Engaged in high-yield lending with high credit costs
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BRI will manage its loan
quality so as to limit its credit costs and maintain strong profitability. We
expect the bank's loan growth to be largely in line with the industry average,
with a similar pace of growth in customer deposits. In addition, we believe
that the bank will maintain its strong franchise and competitive advantage in
microfinance within Indonesia.
We consider an upgrade of BRI unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We may
downgrade the bank if we believe that it is expanding aggressively, its loan
quality deteriorates substantially, or its funding profile weakens. We could
also lower the rating on the bank if we take a similar action on the foreign
currency sovereign rating on Indonesia.