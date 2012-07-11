(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. ------- 11-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Commercial Banks

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-May-2012 BB+/B BB+/B

11-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Stable/B

SACP bb+

Anchor bb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average

and Strong (+1)

support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Well-established franchise and extensive branch network in domestic market

-- Solid customer deposit base

Weaknesses:

-- Exposed to very high economic and industry risk in Indonesia

-- Engaged in high-yield lending with high credit costs

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BRI will manage its loan quality so as to limit its credit costs and maintain strong profitability. We expect the bank's loan growth to be largely in line with the industry average, with a similar pace of growth in customer deposits. In addition, we believe that the bank will maintain its strong franchise and competitive advantage in microfinance within Indonesia.

We consider an upgrade of BRI unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We may downgrade the bank if we believe that it is expanding aggressively, its loan quality deteriorates substantially, or its funding profile weakens. We could also lower the rating on the bank if we take a similar action on the foreign currency sovereign rating on Indonesia.