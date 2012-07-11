BRIEF-Thanachart Capital pcl posts FY net profit 6.01 billion baht
* Fy net interest income 28.47 billion baht versus 27.73 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Kobstaedernes Forsikring (Unsolicited Ratings) --------- 11-Jul-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Denmark
Local currency BBpi/--/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jul-2012 BBpi/-- --/--
19-Oct-2005 BBBpi/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBpi 11-Jul-2012
* Q4 net sales 471.6 million Swedish crowns ($52.57 million) versus 467.0 million crowns year ago
* Announce appointment of Justin Lockwood as chief financial officer