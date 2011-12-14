(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Despite internal and external challenges in 2011, Burkina Faso's potential for growth, fiscal consolidation, and reforms has not weakened.

-- The ratings are constrained by its weak institutional framework, low economic development, narrow economic base, and vulnerable external position, while donor and multilateral assistance, commitment to structural reforms, and a moderate, though growing, fiscal debt burden support the ratings.

-- We are affirming our 'B/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Burkina Faso.

-- The stable outlook balances external vulnerabilities against strong donor support, and assumes that political pressures will not threaten this support.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B/B' long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Burkina Faso. The outlook is stable.

The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment is 'BBB-' and reflects our view of the likelihood of the Central Bank of West Africa States (BCEAO) restricting access to foreign exchange needed for debt service.

The ratings on Burkina Faso are constrained by our view of the country's low economic development (we estimate 2011 GDP per capita at $590), weak political institutions, narrow economic base, and significant net external liability position, which leaves the economy vulnerable to external shocks and fluctuations in global commodity prices. In our view, the ratings are supported by committed donor support, the government's moderate (though growing) fiscal debt burden, and the monetary and exchange rate stability provided by membership in the West African Economic And Monetary Union (WAEMU).

The Burkinabe economy was on a strong positive trajectory at end-2010, with real per capita GDP growth estimated at 4.4%, when it was significantly affected by internal and external shocks. We estimate real per capita GDP growth in 2011 at 1.9%, driven by the mining and agricultural sectors as well as an increase in public investment.

The government of President Blaise Compaore, who has been in power since 1987, faced unprecedented internal social unrest in the first half of 2011, including countrywide student, labor, and civilian protests, as well as separate police and military mutinies and looting. Burkina Faso was also negatively affected by political unrest in neighboring Cote d'Ivoire, which briefly disrupted flows of transportation, electricity, and remittances. Calm has returned since June, we believe largely owing to the government's dialogue with key stakeholders, the appointment of a new prime minister and cabinet, and the adoption of social measures under a supplementary budget. The immediate threat to President Compaore's 24-year rule has receded, but we think that the social unrest in the first half of the year does reflect long-standing social and economic discontent with the rising cost of living, and frustration with perceived complacency among government leaders and some governance issues.

Given that the unrest in the Cote d'Ivoire was short-lived and the government's fiscal measures were adopted as part of a supplementary budget--which resulted in 0.5% of GDP of additional expenditures--the effect of this on the fiscal balance is limited. Furthermore, the unrest did not impair donor flows, which were in fact higher than anticipated in 2011. We estimate that the general government deficit in 2011 will be 5% of GDP. The deficit is financed with grants from bilateral and multilateral donors, draw-downs on treasury deposits, and the issuance of bonds in the WAEMU regional bond market.

Burkina Faso's economic growth and external position depend on agricultural exports, particularly cotton, and increasingly the mining sector. Gold is becoming a more important contributor to growth and has replaced cotton as the main source of foreign exchange. Both sectors are vulnerable to global price fluctuations, while the cotton sector is also vulnerable to climatic shocks and an imperfect internal pricing mechanism that does not allow for the optimal pass-through of global cotton prices to the domestic market. Despite the favorable prices for Burkina Faso's gold and cotton exports, we anticipate the current account deficit will widen in 2011 to just over 5% of GDP and remain above 5% between 2011-2014, owing to high oil prices and increasing imports of capital goods.

Inflationary pressures stemming from higher food and fuel prices were limited in 2011 due to the strong 2010 food harvest, and we project that consumer prices will likely increase by 2% per annum over the forecast horizon. Membership in the CFA monetary zone provides more price stability than Burkina Faso would likely enjoy with a more independent monetary policy, as well as more exchange rate stability, particularly in light of Burkina Faso's persistent and large current account deficits. CPI growth is heavily influenced by commodity prices and production factors.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that: donor flows will continue to finance external and fiscal deficits, the political situation will remain broadly stable, and general government debt will stabilize below 35% of GDP. We could lower the ratings if economic shocks or political unrest widen external and fiscal deficits, and if donor support ebbs. We could raise the ratings--although we consider this to be unlikely in the short-to-medium term--if investment projects boost exports and economic growth prospects and reduce volatility.

