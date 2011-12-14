(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Germany-based automaker Volkswagen AG (VW) has increased its voting rights in Germany-based industrial group MAN SE to 55.9% following regulatory approval.

-- We are raising the long-term issuer credit ratings on MAN to 'A-', equalizing them with those on VW, while affirming the short-term ratings at 'A-2'.

-- The stable outlook reflects that on VW, in line with our parent-subsidiary criteria.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had raised its long-term issuer credit ratings on Germany-based Industrial Group MAN SE to 'A-' from 'BBB+', while affirming the short-term-ratings at 'A-2'. The outlook is stable

The rating action follows an increase in the voting rights of Germany-based automaker Volkswagen AG (VW, A-/Stable/A-2) in MAN to 55.9%. The increase follows a mandatory share offer in May 2011 and regulatory approval from anti-trust authorities in several countries and the EU. Under our parent-subsidiary criteria, VW now has a majority stake in MAN. VW is already represented on the MAN board and, in our view, will most likely seek to increase its presence further. Volkswagen has publicly stated its intention to seek synergies between MAN, Swedish truck maker Scania AB (A-/Negative/A-2), and its own truck operations, and to create an integrated commercial vehicle group, with separate brands, under the VW group umbrella. MAN will be consolidated into VW's accounts at year-end 2011.

In our view, VW's voting power is sufficient for it to exert a significant influence over MAN's business risk profile, strategy, and financial risk profile.

The ratings on MAN are underpinned by our view of its leading market positions in heavy trucks in Europe and South America, strong market positions in diesel engines and turbo machinery, ability to generate good free operating cash flow, and wide geographic diversity. They are tempered, however, by the capital intensity and pronounced cyclicality of MAN's end markets, notably commercial vehicles, and challenging conditions in the bus industry. We view the group's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "modest".

We assess MAN's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb+'.

In our view, Scania, MAN and VW could eventually be joined in one operation, albeit under different brands. Although Scania and MAN have managed their profitability better than larger peers such as Daimler AG and Volvo AB, pressure from future development costs is expected to lead to closer cooperation between the three entities.

We expect MAN to record declining sales in 2012, on the back of a shrinking European heavy truck market, and a slowing Brazilian market. We believe that sales could decline by as much as 5%-10%. We also expect MAN's operating profit margin to come under some slight pressure, declining to about 7% in 2012 from 8%-9% in 2011. Despite an anticipated global slowdown in 2012, we expect MAN's credit metrics to remain solid, with adjusted funds from operation to debt of above 45% and debt to EBITDA of significantly less than 2.0x.

The stable outlook on MAN reflects that on VW. Accordingly, we could revise the outlook on MAN if we were to revise that on VW.

