(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 11 -
Overview
-- The Portuguese government has subscribed to an ordinary share capital
increase and hybrid instrument issued by Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. (CGD)
as part of the bank's recapitalization plan.
-- We believe this support provides the bank with greater cushions,
although we do not include it in our assessment of capital.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term ratings on CGD.
-- We are lowering our issue ratings on CGD's preferred stock and placing
on CreditWatch negative our issue ratings on its nondeferrable subordinated
debt to reflect a possible EU restriction on payment of coupons following the
state aid.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on Portugal, and the potential for
a weakening of CGD's stand-alone credit profile owing to the difficult
domestic economic and operating environment.
Rating Action
On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-/B'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Portugal-based Caixa Geral
de Depositos S.A. (CGD). The outlook is negative.
We lowered our issue ratings on CGD's preferred stock to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'.
At the same time, we are placing our 'B-' issue ratings on the bank's
nondeferrable subordinated debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.