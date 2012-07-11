(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The Portuguese government has subscribed to an ordinary share capital increase and hybrid instrument issued by Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. (CGD) as part of the bank's recapitalization plan.

-- We believe this support provides the bank with greater cushions, although we do not include it in our assessment of capital.

-- We are affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term ratings on CGD.

-- We are lowering our issue ratings on CGD's preferred stock and placing on CreditWatch negative our issue ratings on its nondeferrable subordinated debt to reflect a possible EU restriction on payment of coupons following the state aid.

-- The negative outlook reflects that on Portugal, and the potential for a weakening of CGD's stand-alone credit profile owing to the difficult domestic economic and operating environment.

Rating Action

On July 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-/B' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Portugal-based Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A. (CGD). The outlook is negative.

We lowered our issue ratings on CGD's preferred stock to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'. At the same time, we are placing our 'B-' issue ratings on the bank's nondeferrable subordinated debt on CreditWatch with negative implications.