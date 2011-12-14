(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 14- Fitch Ratings has assigned Small Business Trust II 2012 - an ABS transaction - expected ratings as follows:

- INR1,157.7m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): Long-Term Local-Currency Rating of 'BBB-sf(exp)'; National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

- INR78.1m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The small business loan pool to be assigned to the Trust is originated by Shriram City Union Finance Ltd. (SCUF; the "originator" or "seller"; rated 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable /'Fitch A1+(ind)').

The expected rating of the Series A PTCs addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of January 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the scheduled maturity date of January 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The expected ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of SCUF, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans to be assigned to the trust at par have an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR1,157.7m at the cut-off date of 30 November 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is expected to be in the form of fixed deposits in banks rated at least 'BBB-'/'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable. It will be equal to 10.00% of principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit facility of 3.25% and a second loss credit facility of 6.75%, as of the cut-off date.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.